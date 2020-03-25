Monroe County launches job portal for job seekers, essential businesses amid COVID-19 outbreak

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive announced a new job portal that will connect essential businesses who are looking to expand their workforce during the COVID-19 outbreak and individuals who are looking for work.

Wednesday’s job portal announcement comes as the local economic impact of COVID-19, although not finalized, is visible, with many across varying industries in our community being let go.

“During a time when we’re asking the vast majority of our residents to stay home and stop the spread of the virus, certain essential businesses must ramp up their operations to meet the needs of our community,” Bello in a statement. “This centralized resource through RochesterWorks will serve to connect those businesses with our healthy workforce. Just as we centralize emergency response efforts in our county, I am asking we do the same regarding our labor supply and demand during this emergency.”

Job seekers and employers are encouraged to use the RochesterWorks system, which may be accessed online.