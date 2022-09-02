ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County is in need of more foster homes, according to the Department of Human Services.

The department said they’re struggling to specifically place older teens and children with special needs in foster homes.

With back to school approaching, they’re reminding the community there are still many children who await a permanent, or even temporary home.

Avery Stanton is a foster parent in Penfield. He and his wife became foster parents almost twelve years ago.

“My wife and I, we both worked for a school with children with special needs, and we saw a lot of them in foster care, awaiting placement for foster care,” he said.

Stanton said they had experience working with all kinds of children at Mary Cariola Center. The two decided to become foster parents, was a calling.

“We have since adopted seven children, we have three other foster placements,” he said.

But their generosity doesn’t stop in their own home.

This foster family recently donated 300 backpacks to Monroe County foster kids, as they get ready for school!



The Stanton’s sat down with me today to explain more about their work and why there’s such a great need. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/hjhzhlHoam — Eriketa Cost (@eriketacost_tv) September 2, 2022

For five years, the couple has been hosting a back-to-school bookbag drive for foster children in the area. This year, they were able to collect 300 backpacks.

Thalia Wright, a commissioner with Monroe County’s Department of Human Services, said the need for more foster parents has intensified over the years. Specifically for children with diverse needs and older teens.

“We have families that are struggling, many times come through family court with allegations, at times of abuse and neglect,” said Wright.

Her job is to help recruit new foster parents, and find temporary homes — and eventually, permanent homes.

“We have about 430 plus youth in foster care, all mixed ages, going up from birth to late teens,” she said.

Her work includes social services for both the biological family and the foster home.

“We’re seeing an increase in services around mental health, substance abuse, some families struggling to meet basic needs,” said Wright.

Wright says anyone can become a foster parent, as long as they take a background check and complete certification training. Stanton has advice for those who are still on the fence about becoming foster parents.

“Go through it, go to the information session find out what it’s about,” said Stanton. “I absolutely love it, it’s a part of who we are, what we do.”

Wright says about 20 to 25 percent of foster children become adopted by their foster parents. The ultimate goal is to help them find that forever home; whether it’s a relative, biological parents, or foster parents.

To learn more, head over to this link.