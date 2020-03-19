Monroe County DMV offices to close, certain locations appointment only

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — All four Monroe County Department of Motor Vehicle branches will be closed on Thursday and Friday. All scheduled appointments will be voided.

In a statement, the county said it encourages residents to check the New York State DMV’s website as many renewal transactions, both license and car registration can be accomplished online.

On Monday, the Henrietta branch — located at 2199 East Henrietta Road — will open to limited transactions by appointment only at 9 a.m. Anyone wishing to enter the location even with an appointment will require screening.

Also on Monday, Automobile Dealers will be able to drop off transactions to be processed at the Irondequoit branch — 545 Titus Avenue. Screenings will also take place at this location.

A new online appointment system will be available through the County Clerk’s website on Sunday.

“I apologize for the inconvenience and confusion this new policy may cause,” County Clerk Jamie Romeo said in a statement. “We continue to monitor the situation and following conversations with County leadership and the State DMV, we determined a brief closure to set up a consolidated and safe process was necessary,”