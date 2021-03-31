Monroe County creates broadband task force to develop plan to close digital divide

FILE – This June 19, 2017 file photo shows a person working on a laptop in North Andover, Mass. The U.S. internet won’t get overloaded by spikes in traffic from the millions of Americans now working from home to discourage the spread of the new coronavirus, experts say. But connections could stumble for many if too many family members try to videoconference at the same time. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced the creation of the Monroe County Advisory Task Force on Broadband.

The Task Force will be charged with assessing internet services in low income and rural areas of Monroe County, with a goal of finding concrete solutions that will close service gaps and eliminate barriers to access.

“Throughout my first year in office, I’ve heard from residents from all corners of our county about the need to improve access to reliable internet service, something that many of us take for granted,” Bello said in a statement.

“Learning from home and working from home throughout the COVID-19 pandemic have certainly shined a light on this growing problem, but I’m hopeful that this Task Force will help develop plans and opportunities to address this inequity in our community.”

According to the county, Census data shows that nearly one-fifth of city households and one-third of rural households do not have an internet subscription, while many more opt to depend solely on their smartphone plan.

Bello has appointed Ana Liss, the Director of the Monroe County Department of Planning and Development, to lead the Monroe County Advisory Task Force on Broadband.

The Task Force will provide Bello and his administration with immediate feedback to assist in the County’s possible development of a Community Access Plan for High-Speed Internet. This plan will aim to provide information that will be crucial for both the administration and task force as they navigate closing our community’s digital divide.

The Community Access Plan for High-Speed Internet will identify barriers to service, examine public and private sector roles in providing high-speed internet services, seek partnerships and ensure that any County plans to expand access align with New York State and nonprofit community broadband goals.