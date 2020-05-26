Monroe County Clerk’s Office building to reopen June 8

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Clerk’s Office is scheduled to reopen to in-person transactions on Monday, June 8.

In preparation to reopen, a number of changes have been implemented:

Some services will be available by appointment only in order to limit the number of people in the office at the same time.

Some services, which have been open during the shutdown by mail, will continue to be handled by mail only until we can work through the backlog of services that were closed to the public.

New acrylic barriers and physical distancing signage have been installed in all customer service areas.

A customer “Code of Conduct” and office rules will be posted to encourage healthy practices during a visit.

All individuals entering the County Office Building will be given a temperature screening, per County Executive Bello’s Executive Order.

Everyone must wear a mask when they are in the County Clerk’s Office in order to comply with Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order.

“There’s a wide variety of services that the downtown filing office provides,” Monroe County Clerk Jamie Romeo said. “We’re hoping that we can get out there so people know that come June 8, they’ll have more options. There’s also going to be a lot of things are kept to mail only or a dropbox function because we know we can still process these transactions in a timely manner but do them in a safe way.”

The Downtown Filing Office, located on the first floor of the County Office Building, has been closed to in-person transactions since March 25 but has continued to provide many services remotely.

Below is a listing of all services provided and the manner in which they will be operating on and after June 8.