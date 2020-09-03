Monroe County asking public to recycle propane tanks

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As camping and grilling season in New York winds down, Monroe County is asking people to properly recycle their empty propane tanks.

Those tanks can be brought to the Monroe County Eco Park for proper recycling. The county said hundreds of these tanks are not disposed of properly and that can put recycling workers at risk of an explosion.

“Even though these tanks may seem empty, they still contain explosive vapors and can pose a danger to waste and recycling employees if they’re thrown in the regular trash or in recycling bins. Let’s keep the safety and well-being of our waste and recycling employees in mind and take our empty propane tanks to Monroe County ecopark, where they can be safely recycled,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said in a statement.

Used, empty propane tanks – small (1#) or large (20#) – can be taken to the Monroe County ecopark for a free, non-appointment necessary drop off any time the facility is open – Wednesday from 1 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., excluding the Labor Day holiday.

Find more information, including a list of acceptable items or to make an appointment for a Hazardous Waste dropoff, here.