Molina Healthcare and Big Daddy BBQ teamed up to provide free hot meals for the homeless (News 8 WROC Photo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Molina Healthcare of New York provided hot meals on Saturday to those experiencing homelessness in Rochester.

The event was a collaboration between multiple organizations and churches such as Big Daddy’s BBQ and Catering and the First Genesis Baptist Church. Those who attended received a free barbecue dinner.

Attendees also received gently-used clothes, shoes, and coats from Mind, Body, and Soul Health and Fitness. The First Genesis Baptist Church also provided hygiene products.

“There was a lot that went on and, it’s really about coming together and getting all the community partners to act as one,” said Victor Pupo, the Director of Community Engagement, Growth, and Marketing. “Like the pastor said, it’s all about the community and working very closely to make sure the needs of the community are met.”

Both Molina Healthcare and First Genesis Baptist Church said they hope to do more events like this — especially around Thanksgiving and December.