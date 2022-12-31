ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A ministry at St. Mary’s church held a vigil for the 76 homicide victims who lost their lives in Rochester this year.

Those who were part part of the ministry recited all the victims’ names from this year.

Members say they meet after each homicide to pray for the victims at the place of their death.

Parish Deacon Ed Knauf at St. Mary’s said that it’s important for him and the ministry to remember the value of each person’s life affected by this violence.

“Its easy to, when you watch TV or read the paper to just forget that these are human beings created by God, that God loved each one of them into existence,” Knauf. “And it’s so easy to become numb, I think, to the violence, especially when it’s not right in our neighborhood, it’s not right in my face.”

For anyone interested in joining the ministry, they say you can go to St. Mary’s office and join the email list for information.