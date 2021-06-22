Minimum wage increase to $15/hour at Villa of Hope

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The minimum wage is going up for workers at the Villa of Hope.

Starting June 28, the minimum wage there will be $15 an hour. Staff leaders say the pay raise is meant to reflect equity in the job market and to attract and keep frontline workers.

“Villa of Hope has not received increased rates for our services or any special grants to cover the cost of this. It is you, our community and the support you give, that has made this possible,” President CEO Villa of Hope Christiana Gullo said.

“The need for pay equity in our community and within the Villa, and the increasing demand for mental health and substance use services, we knew this could not wait any longer,” Chief Human Resources and Diversity Officer Wynndy Turner said.

There are currently a couple dozen positions open at the Villa of Hope. Find more information here.

