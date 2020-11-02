Mercy student raises money for California wildfire victims

Community
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A senior at Our Lady of Mercy High School is raising money for victims of the California wildfires.

Clementine Matzky hosted a regatta at the Rochester Yacht Club along with a virtual fundraiser on Saturday.

“She knew right away she wanted the money to go toward the California wildfires,” Matzky’s mother Bethany Hackett said. “It’s nice that she was able to bring this all together during the virus, its socially distance and still supporting. She was able to raise a lot of money.”

Hackett said they have family in California and raising money for this cause was an easy decision. The regatta and virtual fundraiser raised hundreds of dollars for wildfire relief.

