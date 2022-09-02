ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A rising senior at Our Lady of Mercy School for Young Women is getting recognition for her generosity and philanthropy.

Rabina Aqa Jan received the 2022 National Philanthropy Day Outstanding Young Person Award, for her work with the local organization Keeping Our Promise.

Rabina’s work over the past few years includes helping other Afghan refugees settle, organizing a pillow drive, and assisting a few women with English.

Rabina came over to the U.S from Afghanistan in 2018. She started school at Rochester International Academy, where she knew little English.

“Coming to a new country is a very difficult thing. We had to have an interpreter with us every time we wanted to talk with anyone,” she said.

As she worked her way through school, she says she was able to pick up English quickly with the help of other volunteers, and Keeping Our Promise.

“When we moved here, Keeping Our Promise was there in the airport,” she said. “We didn’t have to go to the store to buy anything, they already gave us a cup to drink water, there was food in the fridge.”

Rabina credits a lot of her success to the help of one of her first friends in the U.S — Marjorie Searl. Searl has been working with the family since they moved here.

Fast forward to now, after overcoming many challenges, Rabina wants to give back. She’s recently been assisting a few women as they learn English and even online shop. Rabina also organized a GoFundMe drive to collect pillows, all going towards Keeping Our Promise.

She said a lot of her inspiration came from Mercy, and a “Model Project” for seniors to explore their core values. Rabina said Mercy allowed her to feel challenged and was able to get a full scholarship, with the help of volunteers at Keeping Our Promise.

“People were so generous, we ended up having $470 dollars,” she said.

For Rabina, recognition from The National Philanthropy Day was exciting – but she’s already thinking about what’s next: college, becoming a lawyer, and eventually….getting to see her sister.

“My older sister in Afghanistan, couldn’t come with us because she was engaged, and the government didn’t let us take her,” she said. “But now the government has collapsed and everything is a mess, we cannot bring her here.”

She says she’s grateful they can still communicate but hopes one day her sister can experience the warm welcome and generosity she did, in the United States.

The 2022 National Philanthropy Day Celebration is on September 8.