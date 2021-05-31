Memorial Day: Ceremonies, parades and more happening around the Rochester community

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Many ceremonies, gatherings or other COVID-19 adjusted events have been planned to honor and remember those who gave their lives for our freedom on this Memorial Day.

Greece

Greece Town Supervisor Bill Reilich announced earlier this month that this year’s Memorial Day Parade will happen. The development came just one day after Reilich announced the parade would be canceled.

The Memorial Day Parade will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday. The parade will be followed by our Memorial Service at 11:45 a.m.

Irondequoit

The Town of Irondequoit held what organizers called ” a reverse parade” on Sunday. The reverse parade featured veterans’ groups, first responders and elected officials lined at the front of Town Hall, giving residents the opportunity to drive by and pay their respects.

The Legion will hold its annual Memorial Day ceremony on Monday at 9 a.m. at the Irondequoit Cemetery at 3671 Culver Road.

Gates

The Town of Gates will hold a Memorial Day observance ceremony at which the flag of the United States will be raised in a First Colors ceremony upon an iconic town-landmark flagpole which has been preserved and relocated to the Gates Community Center front lawn.

The ceremony will be held on Memorial Day, Monday at 10 a.m. at the Gates Community Center, 1605 Buffalo Road with U.S. Marine Corps veteran Adrian Hale as the guest speaker.

Fairport

VFW Post 8495 in Fairport will be holding a Memorial Day Ceremony at the Post on Monday at 11 a.m. at 300 Macedon Center Road.

“As we were unable to come to terms for Fairport’s traditional Memorial Day Parade that culminates at Potter Park with a ceremony, we decided to hold the ceremony on our grounds again this year and have put together a wonderful ceremony,” organizers said in a release.

Brighton

The Town of Brighton will hold a Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday at 2.m. at

the Veterans Memorial at Buckland Park, 1341 Westfall Rd. There will be a brief ceremony to

remember the brave men and women who lost their lives serving our country