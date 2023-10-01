ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The beautiful weather made way for a beautiful celebration at the Memorial Art Gallery of Rochester for Hispanic Heritage Day!

Now in its 28th year, the festival features a range of arts, presentations, experiences and more from various Hispanic countries.

Admission to the museum was also free for the day. This year’s theme is “Latinos Driving Prosperity, Power and Progress in America.”

“We’re showcasing many of our Latin countries here on display in the ballroom with cultural artifacts from each of the countries,” Mary Villarrubia-Izzo said. “We have performers, we have dance groups from Mexico, Peru, Puerto Rico, and we have a full house and we’re spotlighting the country of Chile this year in the auditorium.”

We’re told they believe attendance broke last year’s record of more than 1,200 guests. And they proudly never missed a celebration — having held all virtual events during the COVID pandemic.