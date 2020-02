GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — The Towns of Greece and Webster will be hosting an information meeting to update the community about the Lake Ontario Shoreline.

In Greece, the meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Community and Senior Center Gymnasium on Vince Tofany Boulevard.

In Webster, the meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the Webster Thomas High School Auditorium.