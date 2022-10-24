ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wordle took the Internet world by storm starting in late 2021. The New York Times would eventually go on to buy the game.

But now a medical student at University of Rochester, Paul Guirguis, made his own spinoff of the word puzzle game called “Medicle.” The game, which already has 1,300 daily users according to Guirguis, has users guess a five-letter word commonly used in medicine.

“Everyone was playing it in the cafeteria throughout the whole med school,” Guirguis said, who is contemplating going into orthopedics. “And I was just thinking to myself, this would be a great format for, you know, learning a concept in medicine daily, and just reviewing things.”

Inspired, he combed through medical textbooks, and make note on five-letter words he heard in class to get an initial word library stocked.

After teaming up with two web designers, Thomas Kaizer and Anela Karamustafic, the site became live, working for both mobile and desktop.

Like the popular game, you have to guess five-letter words. The game tells you if its the correct letter, and if it’s the correct place. You can get a hint to start, and once you get it right, the lesson kicks in.

“And at the end of each word, you do get a lesson about what the word means,” Guirguis said. “So if you’re reviewing for Boards, or anything like that, if you play for a few months straight, you’re going to learn 100 new concepts a day.”

Currently, he comes up with all the words, hints, and lessons himself, inputting two weeks of entries per sitting. Want to chip in? You can email him at paul@medicle.fun.