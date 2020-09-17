Missing Perinton man who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease has been found

UPDATE: According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, David Aman has been found safe, unharmed and has been reunited with his family.

PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in located a Perinton man who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.

79-year-old David Aman left his house from near W. Whitney Road, in a gray 2011 Buick Regal with a license plate of GPB8706. Aman is 5 foot, 9 inches, 150 lbs and has a liver spot on the right side of his forehead.

“He becomes lost very easily due to the disease and may be driving in an area he is not familiar with. It is possible, but not certain, that he is wearing tan pants, a short sleeve shirt under a sweater and may have his hearing aids with him,” officials said in a statement.

He may be traveling to Webster or the town of Ontario. He has driven by himself in the car recently and went to Holy Trinity Church on Ridge Rd. in Webster. He may find his way eventually to these locations.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.