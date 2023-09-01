One of the many students of McQuaid’s cross country team taking part in the 43rd annual 25-Hour Relay (News 8 WROC/Eric Schedlbauer)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The McQuaid Cross Country Team held their annual 25-Hour Relay early Friday morning to benefit the Veteran’s Outreach Center.

The relay started Thursday — and for 25 hours since the relay began, there was at least one person running laps around the Robert J. Bradley Memorial Track. The relay is expected to be finished at 10 a.m. Friday morning.

Not only that, but it wasn’t just members of the team doing it, McQuaid alumni and members of the community are also joining in on the cause.

This is the 43rd year that the team has held this relay. Last year’s relay was for J-Mac, aka local basketball star Jason McElwain, while he was recovering from a bicycle accident. They raised over $1,000 for J-Mac last year.

This event comes as the Veterans Outreach Center celebrated its 50th anniversary. McQuaid also held a “Veteran’s Hour” on the first day of the relay.