Mayor Warren, RPD launch survey for residents to weigh in on police reform

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — City officials have rolled out a survey in hopes of receiving community input on policing in Rochester.

This comes after the police accountability board met with Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren and Rochester Police Chief Cynthia Herriot-Sullivan and other city officials to discuss Gov. Cuomo’s executive order to work with the community to develop plans to improve the police department.

“The Police Accountability Board needs to have a seat at every table where public safety reform is being discussed,” said PAB Executive Director Conor Dwyer Reynolds.

Mayor Warren and Chief Cynthia-Herriot Sullivan say they want to hear what the community thinks about recent reform proposals.

“Our goal is to begin a collaborative and open process to ensure that the future of policing is driven by our citizens,” said Mayor Warren. “This survey will help us gain an understanding of the community’s support for recent proposals to reform our police department and guide our efforts.”

They say there will be more surveys conducted as the reforms move forward.

“We understand that re-envisioning and restructuring our police department will require sustained effort and continued community involvement,” said Chief Herriot-Sullivan. “However, we want to start getting feedback from our residents at the outset so we can begin to build the partnership and support it is going to take to create real change.”

Once it’s concluded, the results of the survey will be shared with the public and used to facilitate future discussions involving police reforms.

You can take the survey here.