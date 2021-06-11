Mayor Warren announces completion of Don Samuel Torres Park improvements

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren announced Friday the completion of improvements made to Don Samuel Torres Park.

The project at the North Clinton Avenue Park began in the summer of 2020 and included a number improvements, including renovations to the basketball court, baseball field, playground, fitness equipment, landscaping, infrastructure, as well as an all new dominoes table.

“I’m thrilled the improvement project at Don Samuel Torres Park is complete and ready for public use” Warren said. “Investment projects like this are so important because when we invest in our parks, we’re investing in our communities and our people. The improvements made will continue to make Don Samuel Torres Park a vibrant gathering place for the community in the heart of the Hispanic and Latino community.”

City officials say Don Samuel Torres Park is home to the Rochester Hispanic Youth Baseball League which held their inaugural season in the summer of 1996. The league’s mission is to enhance the lives of inner-city Hispanic youth and their families in the Rochester community through the game of baseball.