ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After 75 years of service to the community, the Mary Cariola Center is celebrating its anniversary by unveiling a brand-new logo.

The new logo is similar to the original logo — with the only major difference is displaying “Celebrating 75 Years.” The center says this is a celebration of the center’s past and future.

HAPPENING TODAY: The Mary Cariola Center announces a new logo to recognize 75 years of service! More on the center’s history today on @News_8 pic.twitter.com/SsajgslIM8 — Gio Battaglia (@giobattaglia_) December 15, 2023

In addition, Congressman Morelle, County Executive Adam Bello, Mayor Evans, and others were present at the unveiling to provide proclamations and recognitions for the center.

The Mary Cariola Center serves over 400 students and residents with intellectual development disabilities. They aid people in school programs and in six residences home to 44 people.

In addition, hundreds of people are staffed at the Mary Cariola Center to help students and residents across 50 school districts.