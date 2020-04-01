1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Mark’s donating 1,000 pizzas to local hospital staff fighting COVID-19

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One thousand pizzas, each two feet in length, across four locations, over the next several weeks, all completely free.

Mark’s Pizzeria says it will make and deliver pizzas to local hospital staff in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, they delivered 50 sheet pizzas to Strong Hospital from their Henrietta location.

It’s an idea that started at home, according to CEO Mark Crane.

“We were just sitting around the dinner table, I have four kids, and I just said to the kids, ‘what can we do,’ and one of the kids says, ‘well, why don’t we donate some pizzas to the hospital?’” Crane recalled.

Employee Christopher Bourque got to work bright and early to make the pies – but in a time like this, he says it’s rewarding.

“It’s been fun. It’s nice to know we’re doing our part to help out as much as we can,” said Bourque.

Mark’s, according to Crane, plans to donate the pies over the course of the next few weeks to area hospitals, including Strong, Highland and Unity.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss