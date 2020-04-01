Mark’s donating 1,000 pizzas to local hospital staff fighting COVID-19

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One thousand pizzas, each two feet in length, across four locations, over the next several weeks, all completely free.

Mark’s Pizzeria says it will make and deliver pizzas to local hospital staff in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, they delivered 50 sheet pizzas to Strong Hospital from their Henrietta location.

It’s an idea that started at home, according to CEO Mark Crane.

“We were just sitting around the dinner table, I have four kids, and I just said to the kids, ‘what can we do,’ and one of the kids says, ‘well, why don’t we donate some pizzas to the hospital?’” Crane recalled.

@Marks_Pizzeria is churning out pizza for nurses, doctors, and staff at local hospitals for no cost. There will be even more delicious closeups of pizza tonight on @News_8 at 6. @JackWatsonTV pic.twitter.com/p9B1X9lqZe — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) April 1, 2020

Employee Christopher Bourque got to work bright and early to make the pies – but in a time like this, he says it’s rewarding.

“It’s been fun. It’s nice to know we’re doing our part to help out as much as we can,” said Bourque.

One thousand pizzas, each two feet in length, coming from four locations. All completely free. These pizzas are going directly to hospitals in our area, for doctors and nurses working around the clock. This story tonight on @News_8 pic.twitter.com/OfF8lYqn5K — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) April 1, 2020

Mark’s, according to Crane, plans to donate the pies over the course of the next few weeks to area hospitals, including Strong, Highland and Unity.