ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Lynn Sullivan, the President, and CEO of Volunteers of America Upstate New York announced on Wednesday she will retire on December 31, 2022.

Sullivan has a background in finance, strategy, business development, and process improvement. While working at the organization, Sullivan created supportive housing units for those experiencing homelessness, implemented a Cognitive Behavioral Intervention program at the Monroe County Jail, and helped lead the organization through the pandemic.

“Lynn has made a significant impact during her time here at Volunteers of America,” Vice Chair Enna Pietrantoni said in a statement. “As we work to recruit and identify a new CEO, we are appreciative of her efforts to stay engaged and help with the transition process to ensure it goes as smoothly as possible.”

Before working at the Volunteers of America, she was the CFO and CEO of Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, the CFO and Executive Vice President of ABVI Goodwill, the Vice President of Harris Interactive, and the Worldwide Finance Director of Eastman Kodak.

“It has been a privilege to lead such a wonderful organization. The work VOA does is so important and makes a real difference in the lives of thousands of people every year,” Sullivan said. “Our employees are truly heroes, showing up every day throughout the pandemic to help people in need. They truly saved lives, and I’m grateful I could be here to help support their efforts.”