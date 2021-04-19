Longtime News 8 Photo of the Day contributor passes away

A longtime News 8 Photo of the Day contributor, Joe Woody passed away over the weekend.

Woody often contributed with his nature photography of different birds in the area.

He died Saturday morning after a long bout with cancer.

Joe and Joan Woody

According to friends, Woody served in the Navy and worked a career at Kodak before retiring to follow his love of wildlife photography. He also volunteered his time to help others financially by helping do their taxes and offering advice.

“Joe grew up on an Iowa farm — the middle of seven children and attended a one-room schoolhouse where he skipped two grades, being so smart. But he was humble and quiet and loved God, country, and his wife Joan for more than 60 years.”

Photo by Joe Woody

Photo by Joe Woody

Photo by Joe Woody

Photo by Joe Woody

Photo by Joe Woody

News 8 WROC would like to express our condolences to the family.