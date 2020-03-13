Lollypop waiving adoption fees

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Due to the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, the facility is preparing for the possibility of limited staffing and wants to reduce the number of animals on site.

The farm is asking the community to empty the shelter and is waiving all adoption and foster-to-adopt fees.

“To prepare for the possibility our organization has a reduction in staff and volunteers,”Vice-President & COO Caitlin Daly said in a press release. “We are trying to limit the number of pets in our care. A pet is always a wonderful addition to the home, and we want to encourage people to open their hearts to helping a pet in need.”

All adoptions include spay/neuter surgery, deworming medication, veterinary physical examinations, vaccinations, flea treatment, pet health insurance for 30 days and a follow-up health exam with a participating veterinarian, microchip and ID tag.

Lollypop will remain open to the public, but is encouraging anyone who is not feeling well to stay away.