ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rita Hirschler, a local resident of Edna Tina Wilson Living Center, celebrated her 104th birthday this week by receiving her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Officials from Rochester Regional Health say Hirschler’s 104th birthday was Thursday and she received the vaccine Friday.

In the interview above, Hirschler’s family reacts to her getting the vaccine, and what attributes to her longevity.