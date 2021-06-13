Local Wat Pa Lao food festival celebrates Buddhist culture

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester residents from all walks of life gathered at Wat Pa Lao Buddhadham Sunday, for the temple’s annual food festival. The event best known for its diverse food selection, also acts as a fundraiser for the expansion of the temple.

Located on 135 Martin Road in West Henrietta, the Buddhist temple has served Monroe County for nearly 20 years. This year’s festival featured both Laotian and Thai food, beginning with culture-favorites such as chicken red curry with jasmine rice to famous deserts like the sesame balls.

The festival expands on the message made by Wat Pa Lao Buddhadham temple members, which stems from encouraging people to share their culture.

“We welcome everybody, everybody can come here,” Wat Pa Lao Buddhadham President Pany Chounlapane said. “We want people to come and share their cultures, their experiences.”

Apart from the money donated during the festival, funds for the temple’s expansion are currently being raised through hand-made products sold by its community.