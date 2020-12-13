Local volunteers deliver care packages to Highland Hospital

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Local volunteers delivered care packages to workers at the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. ASEZ WAO dropped off about 40 snack packages and handmade cards to medical staff at Highland Hospital on Thursday.

This effort is part of the Heart to Heart Campaign to share the love with first responders. ASEZ WAO stands for Save the Earth from A to Z We are One Family.

“Pretty much wherever there’s a need we come out and showcase our volunteerism,” Fantasia Hunt said. “We are all in this together and through this Heart to Heart campaign, we are showing that in our appreciation and love to those who are serving every day.”