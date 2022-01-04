Local veteran Gary Beikirch to be remembered at funeral service Saturday

HILTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Vietnam War Veteran and local hero Gary Beikirch died on December 26th at the age of 74 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. A funeral service will be held in Hilton Saturday to honor his life.

Beikirch was known to many students of the Greece Arcadia Middle School as Mr. B. during his time as a counselor. His impact in the Rochester community, however, will be remembered beyond the classroom.

The local hero served in the Vietnam War as a medic where he received the Medal of Honor for treating wounded soldiers in the 1970s.

Beikirch was presented the Congressional Medal of Honor by President Richard Nixon on October 15, 1973.

A funeral procession service for the late veteran will be held on Saturday, January 8 at Hilton’s First Bible Baptist Church located on 990 Manitou Road. The route will begin from there and depart to the cemetery at noon from the south exit of the church’s parking lot. It will end on White Haven Memorial Park.

Beikirch was honored locally last May by Monroe County, after a portion of Highland Park was renamed the “Gary Beikirch Memorial Park” near the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

The funeral service is set to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.