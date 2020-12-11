Local teenager receives “Good Citizen award” from RPD for helping stranger in need

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department Awarded Greece Arcadia High School Senior Liam Worden with the Crime Stoppers First Good Citizen Award for his bravery helping a stranger in need.

Liam works at the House of Guitars and one evening on his way to work, he saw a woman lying on the sidewalk in severe distress.

Police said he did not hesitate to help and for that he was recognized by local law enforcement.

Crime Stoppers hopes to repeat the Good Citizen Award every year by recognizing a high school senior who has stepped up in the community to do the right thing.