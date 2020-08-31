Local teen learns from guitar giants in the music industry

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A young guitar player from Greece got the chance of a lifetime this weekend to learn from some giants in the music industry.

Liam Worden, a senior at Greece Arcadia, an employee of the House of Guitars in Irondequoit and an avid guitarist, was selected to receive a complementary virtual guitar lesson from six of the best guitarists and studio musicians in the world.

This was all part of an effort by acclaimed guitarist Joe Bonamassa, Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation and the Woodshed Guitar Experience.

“It means a lot, it definitely makes me think I am on the right path, making the right decisions to get to my goal,” Worden said.

Worden plans to go to college to study music. He was recommended for the virtual guitar camp by House of Guitars co-founder Bruce Schaubroeck. Schaubroeck and Bonamassa have teamed up in the past to raise money for local school music programs.