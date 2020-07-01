Local State Farm agents make donation to House of Mercy

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local State Farm agents came together on Wednesday to show support for the House of Mercy.

The House of Mercy serves the homeless population in Rochester by providing food, shelter, clothing an advocating for those in need.

Debrah Witt said the donation is a thank you to those at Mercy for all they do.

“We know that during COVID, things changed for them and they had to figure out a way to service more people in a different way and not have as many come to them. So they have an outreach program which I thought was wonderful. When we heard about the outreach that they were doing in the midst of COVID, it really is remarkable.”

Witt and the other agents who donated are challenging agents to match the donation.