ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local scouts are on their way to West Virginia on Wednesday for this year’s National Jamboree.

Nearly 100 scouts from the Finger Lakes region are heading on what some call the trip of a lifetime.

“I’m definitely looking forward to this,” said scout Michael Kirsch. “Scouting is just one big community, one big family, so I’m hoping to maybe possibly make some friends for life.”

Friends coming from all across the nation — about 20,000 scouts to be exact.

“It’s a big scout camp that they host once every four years in West Virginia,” said Scout Leader Veronica Tavolette. “It’s where Scouts come together and they do a bunch of scouty stuff. So climbing, merit badges, community service and it just brings scouting together as a family.”

This year’s jamboree also brings a change to tradition — female scouts are let in on the fun!

“This means everyone gets a chance at something that everyone should get a chance at because this is something that’s huge,” said Tavolette. “There’s great leaderships opportunities, people can grow, so I’m very excited to be able to experience that.”

Scouts like Kirsch agree that, with trips like these, it can help them prepare for the future. With tons of activities, there will be no shortage of fun for the next ten days.

“Scouting is just one big program to help prep you for life,” said Kirsch. “There’re merit badges that can introduce you to new career opportunities, you get to go on so many new adventures and just meet tons of new people. It just prepares you for life.”

“I think they are just really excited. It gives them a whole bunch of different opportunities. They’re really excited to try to do some shooting sports because they’ve got a pistol range, shotguns, and rifles. The big mile-long zipline, they’re getting ready for. The water reality, it’s kind of like an obstacle course in the lake. I know my one son wants to do that. There’s a huge skate park and a lot of rock climbing and boulders that they can do. So a lot of activities.”

The National Jamboree trips usually happen once every four years, but this is the first trip to happen since 2017 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.