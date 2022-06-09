VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — Organizers from the Fisher’s Fire District and the Legacy at Fairways held a Lifesaving Award Ceremony Thursday in recognition of several people who saved the life of a Victor resident.

Organizers of the ceremony said that the ceremony recognizes three local samaritans and five First Responders, who saved a person from a choking incident.

Town of Victor Supervisor Jack Marren, along with Ontario County Sheriff Phil Povero and chiefs from the 911 Center, Fishers Fire and Victor-Farmington Ambulance, presented the Lifesaving Awards to these people.

Officials said that choking remains a leading cause of injury with around 5,000 annual cases and occurs more frequently in the very young and elderly populations. Officials add that people ages 75 and over account for more than half of all choking deaths.