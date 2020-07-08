1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Local roofer competing in new TV show ‘Tough as Nails’ Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Phil Keoghan, best known as host of “The Amazing Race”, will be bringing audiences his new competition reality show “Tough as Nails” Wednesday night on CBS.

Linda Goodridge from Marion, NY is a currently a roofer, and former Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy. She’ll be competing in the show’s first season.

“You really are competing against the toughest of the tough to see who is ‘tough as nails,'” says Goodridge. “This is really celebrating the hardworking men and women of America, and a lot of trades jobs…everything from welding, to farming, to anything you can think of doing that involves your hands,” she adds.

Goodridge gave some information, but no spoilers, on what to expect in season one of the new show
“At all different times, you’re up against all 12 contestants, and it’s literally physical, mental, emotional, tasks that are going to make you or break you,” she says.

Goodridge says she hopes viewers, especially younger ones, can take away a new appreciation, and perhaps be inspired by those who work with their hands for a living. 

“Yeah, I think there’s going to be a reawakening of having respect and admiration for the blood, sweat and tears that have built this amazing country we get to live in,” she said.

“Tough as Nails” will kick of it’s first season Wednesday on CBS starting at 8 p.m. 

