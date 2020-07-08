Local roofer competing in new TV show ‘Tough as Nails’ Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Phil Keoghan, best known as host of “The Amazing Race”, will be bringing audiences his new competition reality show “Tough as Nails” Wednesday night on CBS.

Linda Goodridge from Marion, NY is a currently a roofer, and former Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy. She’ll be competing in the show’s first season.

“You really are competing against the toughest of the tough to see who is ‘tough as nails,'” says Goodridge. “This is really celebrating the hardworking men and women of America, and a lot of trades jobs…everything from welding, to farming, to anything you can think of doing that involves your hands,” she adds.

Goodridge gave some information, but no spoilers, on what to expect in season one of the new show

“At all different times, you’re up against all 12 contestants, and it’s literally physical, mental, emotional, tasks that are going to make you or break you,” she says.

Goodridge says she hopes viewers, especially younger ones, can take away a new appreciation, and perhaps be inspired by those who work with their hands for a living.

“Yeah, I think there’s going to be a reawakening of having respect and admiration for the blood, sweat and tears that have built this amazing country we get to live in,” she said.

“Tough as Nails” will kick of it’s first season Wednesday on CBS starting at 8 p.m.