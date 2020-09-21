Nearly $9,000 raised for Rochester Red Cross in Disaster Relief Telethon on News 8 WROC, Telethon

Update
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Thank you to the Rochester community. With your help during Monday’s telethon, we raised nearly $9,000 for the local Red Cross.
Original
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dozens of local Red Cross volunteers have been deployed to help with our country’s most devastating natural disasters.
Wild fires continue to rage along the west coast and tropical storms and hurricanes have roiled the coastal areas around the Gulf of Mexico.
Tens of thousands of people need help now. Please help by making a donation by visiting redcross.org, calling 800-RED-CROSS or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
- Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small.
- Want to help people specifically affected by the California, Oregon or Washington wildfires? Write “California Wildfires,” “Oregon Wildfires” or “Washington Wildfires” in the memo line of a check and mail it to your local Red Cross chapter with the completed donation form. For California Wildfires you can also text the word CAWILDFIRES to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
- You can make a difference in the lives of people impacted by Hurricanes Sally and Laura by visiting redcross.org, calling 800-RED-CROSS or texting the word HURRICANES to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
If you have the time, you can make a significant impact as a Red Cross volunteer. Review our most urgently needed volunteer positions at redcross.org/volunteertoday.
- In the midst of this extremely active disaster season, right now thousands of Red Cross volunteers are helping the thousands of people affected.
- With the current disasters and the complexities of COVID-19, more help is needed now. Become a Red Cross volunteer today.
The Red Cross urges eligible individuals in parts of the country unaffected by these disasters to give blood or platelets to help ensure a sufficient blood supply for patients in need.
- Please schedule an appointment to donate by using the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 800-RED-CROSS.
- This month’s wildfires out west and Hurricane Sally have forced the cancellation of over 120 blood drives, resulting in nearly 3,000 uncollected blood and platelet donations.
- The Red Cross has also sent about 175 blood products to other blood centers whose collections have been significantly impacted. We stand ready to provide blood and blood products as needed in response to disaster.
- Through our national inventory system, the Red Cross has the ability to move blood around the country to wherever and whenever it is needed most.