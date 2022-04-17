ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Easter Sunday, News 8 sat down with local reverends and pastors who want to provide an outlet of help for those impacted by crime and violence in Rochester.

Less than four months into 2022, Rochester has experienced a homicide once every five days.

Reverend Celie Katovitch of Spiritus Christi Church feels this trend in violence is fueled by other problems people face internally and wants them to know the church can help.

“We teach in city schools working with kids there,” Rev. Katovitch said. “We have a prison ministry that helps people transitioning out of incarceration with a recovery ministry. We run a mental health center. We believe that uproots those seeds of violence before they really get planted.”

Pastor Hanson Drysdale of the Seventh Day Adventist Church expressed all places of worship need to do more in having a presence in the community. People can then understand the church offers different paths in life than crime.

“The community has become numb by the senseless killings,” Pastor Drysdale said. “And you know the violence that has taken place in our society. If we can redirect a person’s anger or hopelessness those are the things driving up violence.”

At the end of the day, both places of worship we visited stressed just talking to anyone in the faith-based community can relieve your stress and anger toward another. Then avoid another life lost.

In total Rochester has experienced 20 homicides so far in 2022.

For links to how local churches can offer help to avoid crime for yourself and your family visit the Spiritus Christi Church and the Seventh-Day Adventist Church.