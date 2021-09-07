Local pizza shops go head-to-head in charity softball game

PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Two local pizza shops went head-to-head for a good cause on the softball field Monday.

Perinton Pizza and Pizza Chef in Fairport challenged each other to a friendly softball game, with both teams playing for a charity of their choice.

“We’re just happy to be here and take a day off and have some fun,” said organizer Kevin Peters. “The employees, over the last year and a half, have worked really hard and the ones out here today are the ones still standing. With the staffing issues and the struggles, it’s nice to take a day off and enjoy ourselves.”

Pizza Chef won the game 26-7 nd $715 was raised for Golisano Children’s Hospital.