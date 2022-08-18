ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Uniting and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County is raising the temperature Sunday for another ‘Stop the Violence’ event.

This weekend’s event at Frontier Field is a ‘Spiritual Renewal’ celebration, that will include music, food and a variety of family-friendly activities. The main event, however, cranks up the heat.

Local pastor John Mercury Morgan will showcase his stuntman talents and jump through fire on a bicycle. He hopes his experience will not require a miracle.

“I’ve been in the professional stunt business, in the professional Daredevil business, for almost 40 years,” Mercury Morgan said. “I’m going to do a jump on a bicycle towed by a motorcycle up to a high speed and I’m going to jump off a 10-foot take-off ramp into a burning wall.”

Organizers say Sunday’s event is to bring families together in our community who have been impacted by violence and to let them know they are loved.

“The family is the core of our whole society. Moms and dads, sons and daughters, spiritual moms and dads, it’s so important. It’s the glue that holds our whole society together, so family is the key,” Mercury Morgan said.

Clay Harris, the Founder of Uniting and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County, said he thinks this event is going to be the most profound and transformative event they have held.

“We have to reconnect and plant the seed of love, peace and faith, and that’s what this revival is going to be about, because it needs to be not just transformed locally, but state and national, because it’s a national problem,” Harris said.

Sunday’s celebration and daredevil performance are open to all members of the public. Families are urged to come in groups.

“We have to bring our city back and we have to bring it back with love and there is no greater love than a man would come together with the family,” Harris said.

The event takes place at Frontier Field on Sunday from 5 to 9 p.m. You can learn more about Uniting and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County by clicking here.