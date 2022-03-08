ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Child Care Council and Urban League of Rochester are teaming up to help local refugees hone their child care skills and start businesses.

This comes as local refugees struggle with finding child care — mostly due to the language barriers.

In order to qualify for the program, you must have made the refugee list, which includes the Afghan population and has currently added the Ukrainian community as well.

The Child Care Council wants to give refugees the opportunity to get a leg up in society by giving them a boost into this kind of business.

“We do have a big refugee community, and it will be great to get the refugee community get adapted and come through our society and really make them feel like their part of the American dream and start their own business,” said Jeff Pier, CEO of Child Care Council.

To find out more about the program or to see if you are eligible, you can click here.