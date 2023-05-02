ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After a massive fire in February, the Joseph Avenue Cultural Alliance says that a vacant synagogue, which is slated to become their new performing arts center, received $400,000 in federal grant funding.
In 2017, the alliance announced that the synagogue on 692 Joseph Avenue will be converted into their Center for Performing and Visual Arts. The building is also listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The alliance says that received the grant funding from the Historic Preservation Fund, an organization that provides financial assistance to carry out activities related to the preservation of historic locations.
Alliance members say that the funding will be used to transform the old synagogue into a “state-of-the-art facility.”
- Larger welfare checks lead to healthier brains, study finds
- Court rules Wisconsin hospital can’t be forced to give ivermectin to COVID patient
- Father hit by box truck; infant thrown from his arms
- Former NFL player Henry Ruggs to plead guilty in crash that killed woman and her dog
- Snake makes home in traffic signal breaker box, causes intersection power outage