ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After a massive fire in February, the Joseph Avenue Cultural Alliance says that a vacant synagogue, which is slated to become their new performing arts center, received $400,000 in federal grant funding.

In 2017, the alliance announced that the synagogue on 692 Joseph Avenue will be converted into their Center for Performing and Visual Arts. The building is also listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The alliance says that received the grant funding from the Historic Preservation Fund, an organization that provides financial assistance to carry out activities related to the preservation of historic locations.

Alliance members say that the funding will be used to transform the old synagogue into a “state-of-the-art facility.”