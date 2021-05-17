Local organization holds fundraiser to help victims of domestic violence

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two women in Rochester are turning their own personal experiences with domestic violence into an organization focused on helping others.



The non profit, titled ‘Send Her Home’, provides shelter, clothing food and resources to victims of domestic abuse in Rochester.

“We were like ‘let’s give back to a cause that’s important to us’ and that’s how we got started,” Co-Founder of SHH Adriana Castro said.

25 local vendors have donated proceeds to the organization. Organizers say community involvement goes a long way.

“Once we got everything set up all the stress melted away and we were overwhelmed with gratitude and thankfulness and this is more than we could have dreamed,” Co-Founder of SHH Jacqueline Greer said.

Send Her Home hopes to offer donation events once a month to support their efforts.