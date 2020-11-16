Local organization holds diaper giveaway

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue, one local nonprofit held a unique benefit for families in need.

The Green Angels is a nonprofit that helps local children and families. The group held a socially-distanced drive through diaper drive, collecting supplies which will be distributed to local families.

“Essentials like diapers — something that’s so needed by families but so expensive — is something that’s always really great that you can give back to people because it leaves room for them to purchase other things for their families,” Mom, teacher and volunteer Victoria Chodos said.

The Green Angels deliver infant care items like diapers, strollers and crib mattresses to young mothers in need at no cost.