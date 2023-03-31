ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — March 31 is Transgender Day of Visibility, a day to celebrate the transgender community.

Groups around the country came together to proudly make the transgender community seen.

Wave Women Incorporated is encouraging new voters to register to vote at their ‘Power at the Polls’ event.

There, the organization hopes to bring voices together for the community.

“We come together as a community to celebrate the visibility of the transgender community and celebrate us being a part of the community and what we offer to society as a whole,” Wave Women Inc. President Javannah Davis told News 8.

Those with the group say their fight for transgender rights is not limited to one day. The Power at the Polls initiative is ongoing.

To learn more about their mission, click the link here.

Next Generation Men of Transition — a group that focuses on what they say — erasing the toxic narrative of masculinity.

The president and founder of NGMT Brittan Hardgers says the day is one to feel proud of who you are.

“Being able to be as visible as possible — not only for the day — but 365 days a year just because there are so many trans folks that don’t have the ability to live out loud and to share their proudness to the world,” Hardgers said.