Local NFL contest winner recalls Sunday’s big game

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sunday’s Super Bowl game started out with a video of a young boy running with a football through the fields, neighborhood, streets and eventually right onto the Miami field, which several other children running with him.

And one of those children — was Jesse Jablonsky, a 10-year-old boy from Pittsford who won the opportunity through the NFL’s “Next 100 Super Bowl Contest.”

“Is this real, is this real,” Jablonsky said he asked himself as he ran into the stadium, hearing the roar from the crowd of thousands.

“This won’t happen again, so I tried to make the most of it and I think I did.”

Jablonsky also got a chance to meet Jim Kelly, who signed a football and some Buffalo Bills caps. Jablonsky said his favorite part of the whole experience was watching the game.