Local marine helps cancer patient

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A former service member in Rochester went above and beyond to help others.

Cameron Johnson served in the Marine Corps until 2012. He felt it was his duty to continue helping others and registered as a potential bone marrow and blood stem cell donor.

“Its really important — 70% of blood cancer patients rely on bone marrow donations. The demand doesn’t go away because of a new virus effecting everybody ,” Johnson said.

Eight years later, the father of three answered a life-changing call from the agency. He was the perfect donor for someone who suffered from blood cancer and needed a bone marrow transplant to survive.

“if you have a chance go to the website It’s really easy — you can order a kit, they’ll send it to you and you can just be on the registry just in case you’ll get that phone call.”

Those interested in becoming a donor can find more information at DKMS.org.