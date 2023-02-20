ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local organizations are reflecting on the accomplishments of Former President Jimmy Carter, who is currently receiving hospice care after recent hospital stays.

The 39th president served one term in the White House from 1977 until 1981. He is remembered as a president, but also for his humanitarian efforts — starting the Carter Center, a humanitarian organization formed by him and his wife Rosalyn in 1982.

Carter was also known for his work with Habitat for Humanity. Matt Flanigan, the President, and CEO of Greater Rochester Habitat for Humanity, reflected on Carter’s life.

“His was a life of service and we were so fortunate to be that charity that he took under his wing,” said Flanigan. “Because he really just had an authentic love for the work of habitat.”

Carter is the longest-living president in US history. President Joe Biden tweeted “We admire you for the strength and humility you have shown in difficult times. May you continue your journey with grace and dignity, and God grant you peace.”