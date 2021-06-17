Local groups lead weekly rides to show how to navigate Rochester by bike

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Recreation Department, Reconnect Rochester, and Exercise Express are leading community-centered bike rides around the city.



The first Flower City Feeling Good Bike Ride was held on Wednesday and organizers say the goal is to teach people how to navigate Rochester by bike. The bike rides will focus on the city’s growing network of bike boulevards, while also emphasizing bike safety.

“Rochester is a wonderful city to bike in. I mean the average city resident has a 4.1 mile commute which is easily bike-able in about 20 or 25 minutes,” Cycling Coordinator at Reconnect Rochester Jesse Peers said.

“We keep establishing more and more bike infrastructure overtime. And this is an event where we not only get to have fun, but we get to teach people how to use that infrastructure.”

These weekly bike rides will be 7 to 10 miles at a comfortable pace. Those interested should bring their own bikes, helmets and other equipment.

According to Reconnect Rochester website, the rides will be held Wednesdays until September 1. More information can be found here.