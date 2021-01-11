Local groups hand out food and essential items

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Multiple organizations around Rochester partnered on Sunday for an essential items giveaway.

Among the donations were food, diapers and other supplies that have become hard to access during the pandemic. The event was held on Clarissa Street where volunteers said they helped hundreds of people in need.

“Rochester has always been a city for many decades that struggled with things like poverty and food scarcity,” Volunteer with Rochester Mutual Aid Network Ram Z said. “These have been problems even before COVID-19. People have been failed by their government and local leaders and we’re trying to make sure they have all their basic needs met.”

Rochester Mutual Aid Network, Roc Food Relief, Rochester Homeless Union and Black in the Burbs teamed up for the event.

