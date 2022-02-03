Local group making art to provide healing for those displaced by Perinton apartment fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s been a little over a week since a fire at an apartment complex in Perinton left roughly 65 people displaced. Since that day, the community has stepped up to help in any way they can.

The Free Art Collective, a nonprofit and grassroots organization, is creating and collecting artwork to give to those who lost their homes in the fire.

“We want to bring a little smile to their face and just a burst of color, and to remind people that people in the community really, really care and Rochester is a beautiful place with a very tight-knit, mutual aid community,” said Gabrielle Peck, the Founder of the Free Art Collective.

The Free Art Collective works with 70 local artists and helps to distribute their work and art supplies throughout the community.

“The Free Collective has a free print program where artists submit images of their work that we cover the cost of making into these miniature prints that we give away for free across the world. We label the back with all the artists information, all their contact info, their social media, and these prints are basically a big business card to just get promote their work,” Peck said.

Gillian Coyle is an artist who works with the Free Art Collective. She recently started making paintings to give to displaced by the Perinton fire. She is also a resident at the Pines of Perinton, where the fire happened, and knows people who were impacted.

“We have flower vases, we have paintings and pictures,” Coyle said. “The power of color in the brain is extraordinary and what it can do for people who are just in grief, really, there’s no way to explain what happened.”

Coyle is hoping her art and others’ work will makes a difference and provide healing for others.

“What it can do for those people is really, really powerful, and I really, really believe in that. And the fact that every 12 hours, stuff is gone…that says to me that people want it,” Coyle said. “Whether you’re a direct victim or you know a victim, I really do believe in the power of art and coloring.”

The group is also creating coloring books to give to the children and families in the fire.

“I think coloring books are a great way to connect with people because it’s less intimidating and they may think, ‘Oh I can’t draw or paint,’ but these coloring book pages give you kind of an opportunity to collaborate with other artists that design the page,” Peck said. “We want to give away a big batch to all the kids that were affected, as well as adults, because coloring and coloring book kids are for all.”

Peck adds that their hope is this art will be therapeutic and remind people that the community cares about them.

“Art transcends where you live, where you’re from, what you’re language is, what your gender is, and it’s a common uniting component of humanity, so I think doing this is a really good way to show some empathy and encourage people that there is a greener tomorrow,” Peck said.

If you’re interested learning more about Free Art Collective or donating art, you can visit this link. You can also email freeartcollective3@gmail.com.

The cause of the Perinton fire is still under investigating. No injuries were reported.