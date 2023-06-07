The Girl Scouts of Western New York recognized 31 scouts in the region with the Gold Award (Photo/ Girl Scouts of WNY)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Several regional girl scouts were honored at Hyatt Regency Rochester on Saturday and received the Gold Award.

The Gold Award, according to Girl Scouts of Western New York, is described as the highest achievement a girl scout could earn. In order to receive it, one must create a project that positively changes a community.

In total, 31 girls in Western New York accepted their awards at the ceremony. Some girls from the Rochester area were the recipients of the Gold Award:

Joelle Boland created a memorial garden for Ridge Culver Fire Department,

created a memorial garden for Ridge Culver Fire Department, Madison Anderson was the curator of a few exhibits at Temple B’rith Kodesh,

was the curator of a few exhibits at Temple B’rith Kodesh, Jessica Magguilli held an event to introduce girls to the impact of dairy farming,

held an event to introduce girls to the impact of dairy farming, Sierra Stonehouse made personal care bags for girls in need.

made personal care bags for girls in need. Bronwyn Lucyszyn of Gates created a time capsule to document the COVID-19 pandemic and interviewed peers, residents, and community members.

of Gates created a time capsule to document the COVID-19 pandemic and interviewed peers, residents, and community members. Silvia Postigo-Marcos of Pittsford developed a creativity workshop for Latinx and Hispanic girls with the Ibero-American Action League.

of Pittsford developed a creativity workshop for Latinx and Hispanic girls with the Ibero-American Action League. Sydney Proctor of Avon developed a database for the Geneseo Central School District to help students connect with alumni for networking.

of Avon developed a database for the Geneseo Central School District to help students connect with alumni for networking. Nora VanDerMeid of Irondequoit collaborated with the Seneca Park Zoo to organize a children’s library for camp counselors.

“Gold Award Girl Scouts develop projects that fulfill essential community needs while building and demonstrating their leadership and their world skills,” said Girl Scouts WNY CEO Alison Wilcox. “We are so proud to celebrate GSWNY’s Gold Award Girl Scouts who exemplify our mission as leaders of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place.”